BMO Capital Markets Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $61.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

