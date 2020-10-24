BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt downgraded Centamin to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.