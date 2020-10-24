BofA Securities Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target hoisted by BofA Securities from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.81. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.