Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.76.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The firm has a market cap of $767.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

