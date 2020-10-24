Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.69% of Boston Scientific worth $375,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 211.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.0% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,144,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,855 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,523,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,218,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock worth $8,035,885 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.72.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

