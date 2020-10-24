Bottos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,427.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 45% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. Bottos has a total market cap of $462,641.89 and $27,427.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, LBank, IDEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, CoinEgg and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

