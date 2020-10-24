Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BOUYF opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.61. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

