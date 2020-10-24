Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.42 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Mizuho cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.