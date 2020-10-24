Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Britvic stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

