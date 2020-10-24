Britvic’s (BTVCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

