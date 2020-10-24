Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 27th (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease’s (NYSE:BNL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 27th. Broadstone Net Lease had issued 33,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $569,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Broadstone Net Lease’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.77 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

