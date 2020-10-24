Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

