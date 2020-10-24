Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

