Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $22.31

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capri by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,562 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.