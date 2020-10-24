Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target at $0.39

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWEGF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.30 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

