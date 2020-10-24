Brokerages Set Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,138,000 after buying an additional 4,635,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth about $30,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

