Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $25.30

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.
Several brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GDYN stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.
