Brokerages Set Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $25.30

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,105.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $56,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 967,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,551.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 14.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 281,554 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 106.1% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 343,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

