Brokerages Set Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT at $20.63

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of KMMPF stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

