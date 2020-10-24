Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) PT at GBX 141

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Metro Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.02 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.20 ($3.73). The stock has a market cap of $104.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.31.

In related news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

About Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.