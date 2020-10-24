Brokerages Set Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Profound Medicl alerts:

PROF stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Profound Medicl by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the first quarter valued at $141,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Profound Medicl by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the 2nd quarter worth $3,169,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.