Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $70.50

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SJW Group by 86.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 133.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

