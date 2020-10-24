Brokerages Set The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XONE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The ExOne by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

