Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

