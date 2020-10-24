Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

