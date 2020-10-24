Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

