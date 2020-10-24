Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.