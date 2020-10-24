Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

