Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by 660.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BFST opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

