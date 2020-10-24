Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BFST has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.