CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised CaixaBank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CAIXY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

