CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, July 6th. AlphaValue raised CaixaBank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CaixaBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.