Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

CALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of CALX opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $27.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 22,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

