Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$148.00 at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$137.18.

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other news, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest acquired 32,780 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$142.80 per share, with a total value of C$4,680,957.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,217,660.58. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.91, for a total transaction of C$1,476,738.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,442,919.83. Insiders have sold 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.