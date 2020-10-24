Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,768 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,671 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.97.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

