CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$8.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWX opened at C$6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.33 million and a PE ratio of 22.07. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.15.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$412.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.