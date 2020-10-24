Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEMY. HSBC upgraded Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of CGEMY opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.