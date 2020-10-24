Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

