Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.