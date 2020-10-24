Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.06 EPS

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

