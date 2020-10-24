Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.28.

COF opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 503,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 51,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

