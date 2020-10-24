Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFFN. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.