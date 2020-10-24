Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

CSTR opened at $10.88 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

