Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

CSTR opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $238.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.06. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

