Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

CARA opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 341.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

