Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,490.71% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.