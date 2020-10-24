Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th.

Carpenter Technology has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,853,000.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.