Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 370,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 55 properties, with approximately 8.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

