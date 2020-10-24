Celanese (NYSE:CE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.32.

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Celanese by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Celanese by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

