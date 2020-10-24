Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CVE stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

