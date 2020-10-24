Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

