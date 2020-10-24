Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target raised by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.81.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $92.78.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

